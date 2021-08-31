Menu
2015 RAM 1500

159,789 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7732359
  • Stock #: 01163
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT7FS688898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01163
  • Mileage 159,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
4x4
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

