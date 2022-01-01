Menu
2015 RAM 1500

124,053 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SXT | Crew Cab 4X4

2015 RAM 1500

SXT | Crew Cab 4X4

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,053KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8114668
  • Stock #: 26541
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4FG564081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26541
  • Mileage 124,053 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
SPEED CONTROL
Front Centre Armrest
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Rear Step Bumper
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Number of doors: 4
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Rear cargo: tailgate
Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Passenger volume: 3,548L (125.3 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 3,084kg (6,800lbs)
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Approach angle: 18 deg
Engine displacement: 5.7 L
Engine litres: 5.7
Engine horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Fuel economy city: 17.7L/100 km
Wheel size: 17
Display: analog
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Exterior height: 1,969mm (77.5)
Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Fuel economy combined: 15.4L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 12.7L/100 km
Engine torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 99.6mm x 90.9mm (3.92 x 3.58)
Towing capacity: 3,937kg (8,680lbs)
Curb weight: 2,426kg (5,348lbs)
Payload: 658kg (1,450lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

