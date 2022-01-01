2015 RAM 1500

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8114668

8114668 Stock #: 26541

26541 VIN: 3C6RR7KT4FG564081

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 26541

Mileage 124,053 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer SPEED CONTROL Front Centre Armrest Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Rear Step Bumper Convenience Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Drive Type: Four-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Mode Select Transmission Cylinder configuration: V-8 Number of doors: 4 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Right rear passenger: conventional Front seats: bench Max seating capacity: 6 Left rear passenger door: conventional Front tires: 265/70SR17.0 Rear cargo: tailgate Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0 Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg Departure angle: 25 deg Passenger volume: 3,548L (125.3 cu.ft.) GVWR: 3,084kg (6,800lbs) Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7') Approach angle: 18 deg Engine displacement: 5.7 L Engine litres: 5.7 Engine horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM Fuel economy city: 17.7L/100 km Wheel size: 17 Display: analog Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9) Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6) Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2) Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Rear hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2) Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0) Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7) Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2) Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0) Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4) Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0) Exterior height: 1,969mm (77.5) Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM Fuel economy combined: 15.4L/100 km Fuel economy highway: 12.7L/100 km Engine torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM Engine bore x stroke: 99.6mm x 90.9mm (3.92 x 3.58) Towing capacity: 3,937kg (8,680lbs) Curb weight: 2,426kg (5,348lbs) Payload: 658kg (1,450lbs)

