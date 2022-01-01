2015 RAM 1500

Listing ID: 8114668 Stock #: 26541 VIN: 3C6RR7KT4FG564081
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Stock #
26541
Mileage
124,053 KM
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front wheel independent suspension
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Passenger volume: 3,548L (125.3 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Engine displacement: 5.7 L
Engine horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Horsepower: 395hp @ 5,600RPM
Fuel economy city: 17.7L/100 km
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Exterior height: 1,969mm (77.5)
Torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Fuel economy combined: 15.4L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 12.7L/100 km
Engine torque: 410 lb.-ft. @ 3,950RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 99.6mm x 90.9mm (3.92 x 3.58)
Towing capacity: 3,937kg (8,680lbs)
Curb weight: 2,426kg (5,348lbs)
Payload: 658kg (1,450lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.