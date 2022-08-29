$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
613-596-1006
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
SLT EcoDiesel
Location
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
613-596-1006
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
231,031KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9246190
- Stock #: Y0162A
- VIN: 1C6RR7GM4FS716287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y0162A
- Mileage 231,031 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON! BE THE FIRST TO TEST DRIVE THIS FRESH TRADE IN CALL 613 - 596 - 1006 FOR MORE INFO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1