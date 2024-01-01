Menu
LOW KMS!! 4x4 CREW CAB POWER WAGON W/ LUXURY GROUP, COMFORT GROUP AND PREMIUM 8.4-IN TOUCHSCREEN W/ NAVIGATION! Premium backup camera w/ rear park sensors, heated seats & steering, tonneau cover, running boards, 9-speaker premium audio system, remote start, full power group incl. power seat & power adjustable pedals, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, tow package, 6-foot 4-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 RAM 2500

127,721 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 2500

POWERWAGON 4x4 |CREW |REAR CAM |HTD SEATS |TONNEAU

2015 RAM 2500

POWERWAGON 4x4 |CREW |REAR CAM |HTD SEATS |TONNEAU

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,721KM
VIN 3C6TR5EJ4FG536415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,721 KM

Vehicle Description

