2015 RAM 2500
POWERWAGON 4x4 |CREW |REAR CAM |HTD SEATS |TONNEAU
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,721 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! 4x4 CREW CAB POWER WAGON W/ LUXURY GROUP, COMFORT GROUP AND PREMIUM 8.4-IN TOUCHSCREEN W/ NAVIGATION! Premium backup camera w/ rear park sensors, heated seats & steering, tonneau cover, running boards, 9-speaker premium audio system, remote start, full power group incl. power seat & power adjustable pedals, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, tow package, 6-foot 4-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
