Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM ProMaster

123,124 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

City SLT Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

City SLT Work Truck

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 6234849
  2. 6234849
  3. 6234849
  4. 6234849
  5. 6234849
  6. 6234849
  7. 6234849
  8. 6234849
  9. 6234849
  10. 6234849
  11. 6234849
  12. 6234849
  13. 6234849
  14. 6234849
  15. 6234849
  16. 6234849
  17. 6234849
  18. 6234849
  19. 6234849
  20. 6234849
  21. 6234849
  22. 6234849
  23. 6234849
  24. 6234849
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6234849
  • Stock #: U4118
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT1F6A07196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4118
  • Mileage 123,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Drives like new and ideal for any hard working Canadian. Bring your buiness to the next level with this used Ram ProMaster City! Get Fantastic Financing and Our Price on this preowned Dodge Ram Promaster. It'll be gone soon. See Photos for all it's options, Call 613-596-1006 to speak to one of our friendly sales consultant. Visit us at 1047 Richmond Road for a test drive! We are open Monday to Saturday. Our Trade-In Trade Up Event is on right now. Receive HUGE tax savings and the most for your vehicle. No appointment needed and it can all be done while you're test driving this vehicle. Since 1981 we've been serving the Ottawa area and been family owned the entire time! We strive to make customers feel part of our family when they buy from us. With our full service body shop and great selection of vehicles, we are your One Stop Shop. Text: 613-762-2897

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD
 69,994 KM
$24,680 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT
 97,512 KM
$7,650 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-9 GT
 14,534 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory