Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2015 Subaru Forester

127,587 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience Package ONLY 127KKMS!! AUTO, BK.

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience Package ONLY 127KKMS!! AUTO, BK.

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 11579317
  2. 11579317
  3. 11579317
  4. 11579317
  5. 11579317
  6. 11579317
  7. 11579317
  8. 11579317
  9. 11579317
  10. 11579317
Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,587KM
VIN JF2SJCCC6FH538551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 538551
  • Mileage 127,587 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD, SOFTEX, ROOF, JBL, HTD. SEATS & STEER., B for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD, SOFTEX, ROOF, JBL, HTD. SEATS & STEER., B 44,002 KM $34,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW 4 Series i xDrive 382HP, HUDS, HK, 360 CAMERA, PDC, SERIOUS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 BMW 4 Series i xDrive 382HP, HUDS, HK, 360 CAMERA, PDC, SERIOUS 43,091 KM $71,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 6SPD, LEATHER, HTD. & COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 6SPD, LEATHER, HTD. & COOLED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF 114,754 KM $25,950 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester