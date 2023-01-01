$15,871+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-822-2725
2015 Subaru Impreza
5dr HB Man
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,871
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10381734
- Stock #: A5119
- VIN: JF1GPAC65FG319139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,406 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0 AWD MANUAL HATCHBACK, RED, MINT CLEAN ALL THE BEST FEATURES REAR CAM, ALL POWER OPTIONS BLUE TOOTH AND MUCH MORE! **HURRY ON THIS ONE** NEED FINANCING...GET PRE-APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EASY AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.