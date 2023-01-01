Menu
2015 Subaru Impreza

152,406 KM

$15,871

+ tax & licensing
$15,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2015 Subaru Impreza

2015 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB Man

2015 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB Man

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,871

+ taxes & licensing

152,406KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10381734
  • Stock #: A5119
  • VIN: JF1GPAC65FG319139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,406 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0 AWD MANUAL HATCHBACK, RED, MINT CLEAN ALL THE BEST FEATURES REAR CAM, ALL POWER OPTIONS BLUE TOOTH AND MUCH MORE! 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Buy From Home Available

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

