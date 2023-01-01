2015 Subaru Impreza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,871 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 2 , 4 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10381734

10381734 Stock #: A5119

A5119 VIN: JF1GPAC65FG319139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 152,406 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.