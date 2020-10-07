Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Impreza

100,488 KM

Details Description Features

$13,525

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,525

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Impreza

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i PREMIUM | HEATED SEATS | SPORT LINEARTRONIC T

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i PREMIUM | HEATED SEATS | SPORT LINEARTRONIC T

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6194826
  2. 6194826
  3. 6194826
  4. 6194826
  5. 6194826
  6. 6194826
  7. 6194826
  8. 6194826
  9. 6194826
  10. 6194826
  11. 6194826
  12. 6194826
  13. 6194826
  14. 6194826
  15. 6194826
  16. 6194826
  17. 6194826
  18. 6194826
  19. 6194826
  20. 6194826
  21. 6194826
  22. 6194826
  23. 6194826
  24. 6194826
  25. 6194826
  26. 6194826
  27. 6194826
  28. 6194826
  29. 6194826
  30. 6194826
  31. 6194826
  32. 6194826
  33. 6194826
Contact Seller

$13,525

+ taxes & licensing

100,488KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6194826
  • Stock #: 200855
  • VIN: JF1GJAA65FH012049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 100,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic Pzev and very well equipped. Rear view camera, heated seats, power group, alloy wheels, rear spoiler, cruise control, AM/FM/CD/XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2013 BMW X3 xDrive35i
 91,975 KM
$17,956 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 103,050 KM
$13,769 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 83,838 KM
$34,826 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory