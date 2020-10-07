2015 Subaru Impreza

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights remote start Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.