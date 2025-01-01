Menu
Vehicle sold AS IS, no warranty implied

2015 Subaru Outback

214,927 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
2.5i Touring Package Vehicle sold AS IS

12283047

2.5i Touring Package Vehicle sold AS IS

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Used
214,927KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BSCDC5F3251754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64892A
  • Mileage 214,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle sold AS IS, no warranty implied

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

2015 Subaru Outback