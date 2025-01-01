Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Subaru Outback

131,325 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12807745

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1753806992
  2. 1753806992
  3. 1753806992
  4. 1753806992
  5. 1753806992
  6. 1753806992
  7. 1753806992
  8. 1753806992
  9. 1753806992
  10. 1753806992
  11. 1753806992
  12. 1753806992
  13. 1753806992
  14. 1753806992
  15. 1753806992
  16. 1753806992
  17. 1753806992
  18. 1753806992
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,325KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCDC3F3202617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla S 135,292 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 128,405 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck 279,748 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2015 Subaru Outback