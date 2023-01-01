Menu
2015 Toyota Camry

210,725 KM

Details Description Features

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

SE

2015 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

210,725KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10389993
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK5FU900220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,725 KM

Vehicle Description

SE model equipped with heated seats, BlueTooth, USB ports, remote start, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls power driver seat, aluminium wheels and more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

