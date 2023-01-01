$14,980+ tax & licensing
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2015 Toyota Camry
2015 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
210,725KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10389993
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK5FU900220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,725 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4