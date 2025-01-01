Menu
2015 Toyota Camry

127,324 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry

XSE

13067677

2015 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,324KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK1FU980163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,324 KM

Vehicle Description

--RELIABLE--FUEL EFFICIENT--SLICK--

 

Drive with confidence and sporty flair in this well-equipped 2015 Toyota Camry XSE. This midsize sedan blends reliability with athletic styling, featuring a responsive engine, sharp handling, and a comfortable, upscale interior. Enjoy premium touches like leather and suede-trimmed seats, a power driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, and a sport-tuned suspension for an engaging ride. With a reputation for long-term dependability, the Camry XSE delivers both performance and peace of mind—perfect for your daily commute or weekend road trips.

Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC. Book in a road test today!(613) 680-4171https://go2auto.com/ 1037 Belfast RoadOttawa, ON K1B3S2  Visit us today and take it for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-680-XXXX

613-680-4171

$CALL

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2015 Toyota Camry