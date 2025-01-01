$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry
XSE
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,324 KM
--RELIABLE--FUEL EFFICIENT--SLICK--
Drive with confidence and sporty flair in this well-equipped 2015 Toyota Camry XSE. This midsize sedan blends reliability with athletic styling, featuring a responsive engine, sharp handling, and a comfortable, upscale interior. Enjoy premium touches like leather and suede-trimmed seats, a power driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, and a sport-tuned suspension for an engaging ride. With a reputation for long-term dependability, the Camry XSE delivers both performance and peace of mind—perfect for your daily commute or weekend road trips.Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC. Book in a road test today!(613) 680-4171https://go2auto.com/ 1037 Belfast RoadOttawa, ON K1B3S2 Visit us today and take it for a test drive!
