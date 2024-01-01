$12,822+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
S UPGRADE | SUNROOF | LEATHER | REAR CAM | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$12,822
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 213,555 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC S W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE INCL. SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS, PREMIUM 17-IN ALLOYS, BACKUP CAMERA, AND AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL! Auto headlights, paddle shifters, keyless entry w/ remote trunk release, Bluetooth, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, fog lights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
