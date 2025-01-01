$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CVT LE
2015 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CVT LE
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 TOYOTA COROLLA LE – ONLY 97,850 KM!
RELIABLE, EFFICIENT & STYLISH SEDAN – PERFECT FOR DAILY DRIVES, COMMUTES & FIRST-TIME BUYERS!
FEATURES A PROVEN 1.8 L 4-CYL ENGINE (132 HP) WITH FWD AND EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY.
LOADED LE TRIM INCLUDING TOUCH-SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH & MORE.
CLEAN INTERIOR, WELL-MAINTAINED AND READY FOR MANY MORE KILOMETRES.
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!
ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE (BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
DriveTown Ottawa
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-822-2725