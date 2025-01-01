Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=83 data-end=572><strong data-start=83 data-end=127>2015 TOYOTA COROLLA LE – ONLY 97,850 KM!</strong><br data-start=127 data-end=130 />RELIABLE, EFFICIENT & STYLISH SEDAN – PERFECT FOR DAILY DRIVES, COMMUTES & FIRST-TIME BUYERS!<br data-start=223 data-end=226 />FEATURES A PROVEN 1.8 L 4-CYL ENGINE (132 HP) WITH FWD AND EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY. <br data-start=346 data-end=349 />LOADED LE TRIM INCLUDING TOUCH-SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH & MORE. <br data-start=474 data-end=477 />CLEAN INTERIOR, WELL-MAINTAINED AND READY FOR MANY MORE KILOMETRES.<br data-start=544 data-end=547 />EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=574 data-end=638><strong data-start=574 data-end=638>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=640 data-end=843>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!<br data-start=697 data-end=700 /><strong data-start=700 data-end=843>TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE (BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</strong></p>

2015 Toyota Corolla

97,850 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

Watch This Vehicle
13092494

2015 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1761061189579
  2. 1761061190015
  3. 1761061190405
  4. 1761061190871
  5. 1761061191298
  6. 1761061191686
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t1burhe3fc395808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 TOYOTA COROLLA LE – ONLY 97,850 KM!
RELIABLE, EFFICIENT & STYLISH SEDAN – PERFECT FOR DAILY DRIVES, COMMUTES & FIRST-TIME BUYERS!
FEATURES A PROVEN 1.8 L 4-CYL ENGINE (132 HP) WITH FWD AND EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY.
LOADED LE TRIM INCLUDING TOUCH-SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH & MORE.
CLEAN INTERIOR, WELL-MAINTAINED AND READY FOR MANY MORE KILOMETRES.
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER

 

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE (BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 274,691 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 200,251 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT 251,576 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2015 Toyota Corolla