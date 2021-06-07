Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

165,101 KM

Details Description Features

$24,228

+ tax & licensing
$24,228

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

LE | AWD | LEATHER | 8 PASSENGER | NEW ARRIVAL

2015 Toyota Highlander

LE | AWD | LEATHER | 8 PASSENGER | NEW ARRIVAL

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$24,228

+ taxes & licensing

165,101KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7312373
  Stock #: 210714
  VIN: 5TDBKRFH0FS151558

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 165,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped AWD 8 passenger with leather interior, tri-zone climate control, alloy wheels, rear cam, and power liftgate! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Come visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

