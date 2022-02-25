$32,898+ tax & licensing
$32,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2015 Toyota Highlander
Limited - $259 B/W
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
98,542KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8443002
- Stock #: 22-0251A
- VIN: 5TDDKRFH3FS217612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,542 KM
Vehicle Description
Stand out from the SUV crowd in the stylish and sensible Toyota Highlander. This 2015 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 Toyota Highlander crossover SUV offers a comfortable, quiet ride with the performance you want and the fuel economy you need. It is a versatile crossover that is as at home taking the kids to softball practice as it is taking a group of friends out on the town. It is also loaded with the latest in advanced technology features that make it a pleasure to drive anywhere near or far. This 3rd-generation Toyota Highlander represents a departure from the somewhat anonymous styling of the previous generation of Highlanders. With a bold grille opening and more chiseled flanks, it's a sharp-looking take on the modern family hauler.This SUV has 98,542 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $258.47 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
