Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

157,767 KM

Details Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

LIMITED

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1724358465
  2. 1724358465
  3. 1724358465
  4. 1724358465
  5. 1724358465
  6. 1724358465
  7. 1724358465
  8. 1724358465
  9. 1724358465
  10. 1724358465
  11. 1724358465
  12. 1724358465
  13. 1724358465
  14. 1724358465
  15. 1724358465
  16. 1724358465
  17. 1724358465
  18. 1724358465
  19. 1724358465
  20. 1724358465
  21. 1724358465
  22. 1724358465
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,767KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDDCRFH2FS012151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 196
  • Mileage 157,767 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT 131,367 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Honda Civic Touring 195,887 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Toyota RAV4 LE 195,325 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid