Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Toyota Prius 5D HB for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Toyota Prius

101,820 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Prius

5D HB

Watch This Vehicle
12535024

2015 Toyota Prius

5D HB

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1747427206
  2. 1747427206
  3. 1747427206
  4. 1747427206
  5. 1747427206
  6. 1747427206
  7. 1747427206
  8. 1747427206
  9. 1747427206
  10. 1747427206
  11. 1747427206
  12. 1747427206
  13. 1747427206
  14. 1747427206
  15. 1747427206
  16. 1747427206
  17. 1747427206
  18. 1747427206
  19. 1747427206
  20. 1747427206
  21. 1747427206
  22. 1747427206
  23. 1747427206
  24. 1747427206
  25. 1747427206
  26. 1747427206
  27. 1747427206
  28. 1747427206
  29. 1747427206
  30. 1747427206
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,820KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKN3DU5F1881385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30
  • Mileage 101,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 123,175 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring 166,680 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY 150,102 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2015 Toyota Prius