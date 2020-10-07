Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

123,364 KM

Details Description Features

$16,428

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,428

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$16,428

+ taxes & licensing

123,364KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6194823
  • Stock #: 200895
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV5FW225727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 123,364 KM

Vehicle Description

R ear view camera, heated seats, Bluetooth, tinted glass, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps, roof rails, windshield wiper de-icer, block heater, sport/eco modes, trip computer, and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 le

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Tonneau Cover
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2013 BMW X3 xDrive35i
 91,975 KM
$17,956 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 103,050 KM
$13,769 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 83,838 KM
$34,826 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory