2015 Toyota RAV4

117,991 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

Certified

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,991KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6780479
  • Stock #: 00899
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV3FW141048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00899
  • Mileage 117,991 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Rear Camera
  • Parking Sensors
  • Heated Seats
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

