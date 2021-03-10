2015 Toyota RAV4

Certified

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 9 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6780479

6780479 Stock #: 00899

00899 VIN: 2T3ZFREV3FW141048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 00899

Mileage 117,991 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.