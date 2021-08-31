2015 Toyota RAV4

$18,950 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 8 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7946834

7946834 Stock #: 382177

382177 VIN: 2T3BFREV0FW382177

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 382177

Mileage 116,831 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience tilt steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.