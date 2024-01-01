$27,428+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT V6 4x4| CERTIFIED | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,954 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED!! V6 TRD SPORT 4x4 w/ heated seats, tonneau cover, backup camera, running boards, 17-inch alloys, hood scoop, tow package, Bilstein shocks, auto dimming rearview mirror, air conditioning, body-coloured bumpers/mirrors/grille, garage door opener, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
