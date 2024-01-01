Menu
Account
Sign In
CERTIFIED!! V6 TRD SPORT 4x4 w/ heated seats, tonneau cover, backup camera, running boards, 17-inch alloys, hood scoop, tow package, Bilstein shocks, auto dimming rearview mirror, air conditioning, body-coloured bumpers/mirrors/grille, garage door opener, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 Toyota Tacoma

196,954 KM

Details Description

$27,428

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT V6 4x4| CERTIFIED | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT V6 4x4| CERTIFIED | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11002037
  2. 11002037
  3. 11002037
  4. 11002037
  5. 11002037
  6. 11002037
  7. 11002037
  8. 11002037
  9. 11002037
  10. 11002037
  11. 11002037
  12. 11002037
  13. 11002037
  14. 11002037
  15. 11002037
Contact Seller

$27,428

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
196,954KM
Used
VIN 5TFMU4FN9FX037273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,954 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED!! V6 TRD SPORT 4x4 w/ heated seats, tonneau cover, backup camera, running boards, 17-inch alloys, hood scoop, tow package, Bilstein shocks, auto dimming rearview mirror, air conditioning, body-coloured bumpers/mirrors/grille, garage door opener, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 RAM 2500 LIMITED LONGHORN | CUMMINS | LEATHER |12-IN SCREEN for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 RAM 2500 LIMITED LONGHORN | CUMMINS | LEATHER |12-IN SCREEN 128,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 X31| DURAMAX DIESEL | CREW | RMT START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 X31| DURAMAX DIESEL | CREW | RMT START 94,676 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRAIL 4x4 | LOW KMS! | ROOF BASKET | SAFETY SENSE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota 4Runner TRAIL 4x4 | LOW KMS! | ROOF BASKET | SAFETY SENSE 42,119 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,428

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tacoma