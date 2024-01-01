Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota Tacoma

104,040 KM

Details Features

$28,778

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Tacoma

V6

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tacoma

V6

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 11408566
  2. 11408566
  3. 11408566
  4. 11408566
  5. 11408566
  6. 11408566
  7. 11408566
  8. 11408566
  9. 11408566
  10. 11408566
  11. 11408566
Contact Seller

$28,778

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN9FX035670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 29,027 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Sienna XLE 7 Passenger for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE 7 Passenger 109,624 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE 106,759 KM $9,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,778

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tacoma