Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW KMS AND SUPER CLEAN!! Automatic 4x4 Double Cab TRD Sport w/ 4.0L V6, heated seats, backup camera, sport-tuned suspension, hood scoop, 17-inch alloys, tow package (6,400lb capacity), Bluetooth, air conditioning, 6-foot box, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 400W/120V AC outlet, fog lights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 Toyota Tacoma

139,645 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD SPORT 4x4 | DBL CAB | REAR CAM | LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tacoma

V6 TRD SPORT 4x4 | DBL CAB | REAR CAM | LOW KMS!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,645KM
VIN 5TFMU4FN8FX030542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,645 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS AND SUPER CLEAN!! Automatic 4x4 Double Cab TRD Sport w/ 4.0L V6, heated seats, backup camera, sport-tuned suspension, hood scoop, 17-inch alloys, tow package (6,400lb capacity), Bluetooth, air conditioning, 6-foot box, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 400W/120V AC outlet, fog lights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 AWD | LIKE NEW! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 AWD | LIKE NEW! | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT 11,430 KM $33,507 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | REAR CAM | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | REAR CAM | CARPLAY 87,258 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK 4x4| 3.6L V6 | HTD LEATHER | PREM ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK 4x4| 3.6L V6 | HTD LEATHER | PREM ALLOYS 133,041 KM $17,207 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tacoma