LOW KMS!! Automatic 4x4 SR5 w/ 4.0L V6, backup camera, alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 6-foot box w/ bedliner, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2015 Toyota Tacoma

118,268 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12143514

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
118,268KM
VIN 5TFUU4EN6FX130026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,268 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Automatic 4x4 SR5 w/ 4.0L V6, backup camera, alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 6-foot box w/ bedliner, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

613-746-8500

