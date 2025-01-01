$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 4x4 | 4.0L V6 | AUTO | REAR CAM | ALLOYS | A/C
2015 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 4x4 | 4.0L V6 | AUTO | REAR CAM | ALLOYS | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,268 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! Automatic 4x4 SR5 w/ 4.0L V6, backup camera, alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 6-foot box w/ bedliner, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, tow package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500