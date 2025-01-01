$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
2015 Toyota Tacoma
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
106,344KM
VIN 5TFMU4FN7FX032511
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,344 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
