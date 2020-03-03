Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD V6 4X4 85,000 KM REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD V6 4X4 85,000 KM REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4765716
  2. 4765716
  3. 4765716
  4. 4765716
  5. 4765716
  6. 4765716
  7. 4765716
  8. 4765716
  9. 4765716
  10. 4765716
  11. 4765716
  12. 4765716
  13. 4765716
  14. 4765716
  15. 4765716
  16. 4765716
  17. 4765716
  18. 4765716
  19. 4765716
  20. 4765716
  21. 4765716
  22. 4765716
  23. 4765716
  24. 4765716
  25. 4765716
  26. 4765716
  27. 4765716
  28. 4765716
  29. 4765716
  30. 4765716
  31. 4765716
  32. 4765716
  33. 4765716
  34. 4765716
  35. 4765716
  36. 4765716
  37. 4765716
  38. 4765716
  39. 4765716
Contact Seller

$28,462

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,787KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4765716
  • Stock #: 200160
  • VIN: 5TFUU4ENXFX146309
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

Only 85,000 KM! TRD Off Road V6 4X4 automatic w/rear view camera, high truck cap, trailer hitch, box liner, cruise control, air conditioning, alloy wheels, tinted glass, leather wrapped steering, power group, differential lock, 120V outlet, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, fog lights, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are thelittle guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could beentered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Truck Cap
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Bed Liner
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2019 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 27,770 KM
$29,857 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 167,034 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 330i xDrive...
 12,098 KM
$42,956 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message