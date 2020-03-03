2015 Toyota Tacoma

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Only 85,000 KM! TRD Off Road V6 4X4 automatic w/rear view camera, high truck cap, trailer hitch, box liner, cruise control, air conditioning, alloy wheels, tinted glass, leather wrapped steering, power group, differential lock, 120V outlet, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, fog lights, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are thelittle guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could beentered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd
