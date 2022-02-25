Menu
2015 Toyota Venza

127,569 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Wgn AWD

Location

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,569KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8378802
  • Stock #: 01506
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB0FU070785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

