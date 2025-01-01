Menu
ONLY 54,000KMS!! 5-Speed Manual w/ Bluetooth, air conditioning, power windows, power windows, power locks and AM/FM/CD player!!

2015 Toyota Yaris

53,646 KM

Details Description

$13,393

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Yaris

5-SPEED | ONLY 54,000KMS!! | BLUETOOTH | AM/FM/CD

13075702

2015 Toyota Yaris

5-SPEED | ONLY 54,000KMS!! | BLUETOOTH | AM/FM/CD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$13,393

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,646KM
VIN VNKJTUD31FA015270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 53,646 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 54,000KMS!! 5-Speed Manual w/ Bluetooth, air conditioning, power windows, power windows, power locks and AM/FM/CD player!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$13,393

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Toyota Yaris