$13,393+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Toyota Yaris
5-SPEED | ONLY 54,000KMS!! | BLUETOOTH | AM/FM/CD
2015 Toyota Yaris
5-SPEED | ONLY 54,000KMS!! | BLUETOOTH | AM/FM/CD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$13,393
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,646KM
VIN VNKJTUD31FA015270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 53,646 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 54,000KMS!! 5-Speed Manual w/ Bluetooth, air conditioning, power windows, power windows, power locks and AM/FM/CD player!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2018 Nissan Qashqai 148,839 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 |LOW KMS! |5.7L HEMI V8 |REAR CAM |TONNEAU 136,689 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang LOW KMS! | 310HP ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | 18IN ALLOYS 139,015 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$13,393
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2015 Toyota Yaris