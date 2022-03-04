Menu
2015 Toyota Yaris

53,062 KM

Details Description Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Toyota Yaris

2015 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE

2015 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

53,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8521178
  • Stock #: 01558
  • VIN: VNKKTUD30FA055943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01558
  • Mileage 53,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

