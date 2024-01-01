Menu
There is nothing as exciting and as safe and predictable as this VW Golf. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf delivers competitive performance, comfort and refinement. Reshaped headlights and taillights, and side body panels with slightly sharper creases are the only giveaways that this is a new-generation Golf. The interior is also very similar, with only minor changes and improvements to note. For a small hatchback, its a worthy consideration.This sedan has 242,378 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Details Description

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Used
242,378KM
VIN 3VW117AU9FM003686

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,378 KM

Vehicle Description

There is nothing as exciting and as safe and predictable as this VW Golf. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf delivers competitive performance, comfort and refinement. Reshaped headlights and taillights, and side body panels with slightly sharper creases are the only giveaways that this is a new-generation Golf. The interior is also very similar, with only minor changes and improvements to note. For a small hatchback, it's a worthy consideration.This sedan has 242,378 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064

888-413-3817
