$13,606.50+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 39700A
- Mileage 111,961 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline in stunning silver, powered by a frontend FWD drivetrain and a responsive 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, offers impeccable handling perfect for city drives and weekend getaways. This automatic hatchback boasts a modern and versatile design, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate practicality without sacrificing style. Step inside to experience a comfortable and thoughtfully designed interior, featuring plush heated seats and convenient power seats for personalized comfort. Enjoy sleek alloy wheels that complement its sophisticated presence. Keyless entry adds an extra touch of convenience, making every drive seamless. The Golf is equipped with essential technology like a Bluetooth connection, ensuring you stay connected effortlessly, and satellite radio to keep you entertained on longer journeys. Safety features such as brake assist provide peace of mind by enhancing your driving experience with advanced security measures. Whether you're a city dweller needing a reliable commuting vehicle or a family looking for a versatile and comfortable ride, the 2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline checks all the boxes. Contact us today for more information and take the first step towards making this dependable hatchback your own.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
