Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2015 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline in stunning silver, powered by a frontend FWD drivetrain and a responsive 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, offers impeccable handling perfect for city drives and weekend getaways. This automatic hatchback boasts a modern and versatile design, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate practicality without sacrificing style. Step inside to experience a comfortable and thoughtfully designed interior, featuring plush heated seats and convenient power seats for personalized comfort. Enjoy sleek alloy wheels that complement its sophisticated presence. Keyless entry adds an extra touch of convenience, making every drive seamless. The Golf is equipped with essential technology like a Bluetooth connection, ensuring you stay connected effortlessly, and satellite radio to keep you entertained on longer journeys. Safety features such as brake assist provide peace of mind by enhancing your driving experience with advanced security measures. Whether youre a city dweller needing a reliable commuting vehicle or a family looking for a versatile and comfortable ride, the 2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline checks all the boxes. Contact us today for more information and take the first step towards making this dependable hatchback your own.

2015 Volkswagen Golf

111,961 KM

Details Description Features

$13,606.50

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
13112714

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

  1. 13112714.755059295?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=30254
  2. 13112714
  3. 13112714
  4. 13112714
  5. 13112714
  6. 13112714
  7. 13112714
  8. 13112714
  9. 13112714
  10. 13112714
  11. 13112714
  12. 13112714
  13. 13112714
  14. 13112714
  15. 13112714
Contact Seller

$13,606.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,961KM
VIN 3VW217AU0FM015357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39700A
  • Mileage 111,961 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline in stunning silver, powered by a frontend FWD drivetrain and a responsive 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, offers impeccable handling perfect for city drives and weekend getaways. This automatic hatchback boasts a modern and versatile design, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate practicality without sacrificing style. Step inside to experience a comfortable and thoughtfully designed interior, featuring plush heated seats and convenient power seats for personalized comfort. Enjoy sleek alloy wheels that complement its sophisticated presence. Keyless entry adds an extra touch of convenience, making every drive seamless. The Golf is equipped with essential technology like a Bluetooth connection, ensuring you stay connected effortlessly, and satellite radio to keep you entertained on longer journeys. Safety features such as brake assist provide peace of mind by enhancing your driving experience with advanced security measures. Whether you're a city dweller needing a reliable commuting vehicle or a family looking for a versatile and comfortable ride, the 2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline checks all the boxes. Contact us today for more information and take the first step towards making this dependable hatchback your own.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Remote CD player
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Fuel economy highway: 6.5L/100 km
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual-shift auto: Tiptronic
GVWR: 1,890kg (4,167lbs)
Manual driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 84.1mm (3.25 x 3.31)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Fuel economy combined: 8.1L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,370mm (53.9)
Primary LCD size: 5.8
Exterior body width: 1,799mm (70.8)
Rear legroom: 903mm (35.6)
Front headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Rear headroom: 967mm (38.1)
Passenger volume: 2,647L (93.5 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 170hp @ 4,500RPM
Wheelbase: 2,637mm (103.8)
Exterior height: 1,452mm (57.2)
Curb weight: 1,371kg (3,023lbs)
Payload: 456kg (1,005lbs)
Exterior length: 4,255mm (167.5)
Torque: 200 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Engine torque: 200 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Appearance: analog
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Engine litres: 1.8L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 645 L (23 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,492 L (53 cu.ft.)
CD-R compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Hyundai

Used 2021 Lexus NX 300 NX 300 AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Lexus NX 300 NX 300 AWD 72,563 KM $38,106.50 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz PREFERRED AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz PREFERRED AWD 42,715 KM $37,106.50 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL 51,538 KM $11,606.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bank Street Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

Call Dealer

613-706-XXXX

(click to show)

613-706-9812

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,606.50

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2015 Volkswagen Golf