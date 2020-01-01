Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

83,094 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline ALLOYS LEATHERETTE HTD SEATS

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline ALLOYS LEATHERETTE HTD SEATS

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

83,094KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6283359
  • Stock #: 055079
  • VIN: 3VW117AU6FM055079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 83,094 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Spoiler
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Leather Wrap Wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

