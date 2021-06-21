2015 Volkswagen Golf

$17,228 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 6 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7442408

7442408 Stock #: 210798

210798 VIN: 3VW217AUXFM009193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210798

Mileage 50,642 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Privacy Glass Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Navigation System Rear View Camera Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

