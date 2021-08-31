Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

119,091 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 7990386
  2. 7990386
  3. 7990386
  4. 7990386
  5. 7990386
  6. 7990386
  7. 7990386
  8. 7990386
  9. 7990386
  10. 7990386
  11. 7990386
  12. 7990386
  13. 7990386
  14. 7990386
  15. 7990386
  16. 7990386
  17. 7990386
  18. 7990386
  19. 7990386
  20. 7990386
  21. 7990386
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

119,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7990386
  • Stock #: 01333
  • VIN: 3VW217AU4FM004720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01333
  • Mileage 119,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 119,091 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 69,048 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 75,091 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory