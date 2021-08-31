2015 Volkswagen Golf

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8001066

8001066 Stock #: 01345

01345 VIN: 3VW217AU4FM039600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 01345

Mileage 84,086 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.