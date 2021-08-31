Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

84,086 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S FWD

TSI S FWD

TSI S FWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,086KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8001066
  • Stock #: 01345
  • VIN: 3VW217AU4FM039600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01345
  • Mileage 84,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Camera
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

