2015 Volkswagen Golf

93,866 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

3dr/HB/Man/SUNRF/HTDSTS

Location

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,866KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8741216
  • VIN: 3VWYT7AU5FM073792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
