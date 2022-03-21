Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

170,529 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI | FENDER AUDIO | HEATED SEATS | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI | FENDER AUDIO | HEATED SEATS | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 8760434
  2. 8760434
  3. 8760434
  4. 8760434
  5. 8760434
  6. 8760434
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,529KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8760434
  • Stock #: 220794
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU2FM512950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220794
  • Mileage 170,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Value Golf Sportwagen with navigation, 16 alloy wheels, black leather heated seats, cruise control, dual climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, fog lights, full power group including power adjustable seats, roof rails, rear camera, Sirius XM radio and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 170,529 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer L...
 116,060 KM
$28,444 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo XC90 T6 A...
 121,351 KM
$42,128 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory