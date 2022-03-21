$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TSI | FENDER AUDIO | HEATED SEATS | NAV
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
170,529KM
- Listing ID: 8760434
- Stock #: 220794
- VIN: 3VWC17AU2FM512950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Stock # 220794
- Mileage 170,529 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Value Golf Sportwagen with navigation, 16 alloy wheels, black leather heated seats, cruise control, dual climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, fog lights, full power group including power adjustable seats, roof rails, rear camera, Sirius XM radio and more!
