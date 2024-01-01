Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

$5,900 + TAX + LICENSING

CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC

WINTER TIRE SET INCLUDED

AUTOMATIC, FUEL EFFICIENT, 2.0L 4 CYLINDERS, AIR CONDITION, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, PWOER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

264,156 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
264,156KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ1FM212427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,156 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>5900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

>>WINTER TIRE SET INCLUDED>>

AUTOMATIC, FUEL EFFICIENT, 2.0L 4 CYLINDERS, AIR CONDITION, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, PWOER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2015 Volkswagen Jetta