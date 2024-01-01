$5,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 264,156 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
>>5900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
>>WINTER TIRE SET INCLUDED>>
AUTOMATIC, FUEL EFFICIENT, 2.0L 4 CYLINDERS, AIR CONDITION, HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, PWOER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Rony's Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing
613-744-7090