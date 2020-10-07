Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

127,836 KM

Details

$8,499

$8,499 + tax & licensing
$8,499

$8,499 + taxes & licensing

Autosonline.ca

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+ - AUTO - A/C - BACK UP CAMERA!

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+ - AUTO - A/C - BACK UP CAMERA!

Autosonline.ca

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

$8,499

$8,499 + taxes & licensing

127,836KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6176472
  • Stock #: W253A
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ3FM256590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W253A
  • Mileage 127,836 KM

Vehicle Description

JETTA TRENDLINE+ - AUTOMATIC - A/C - BACK UP CAMERA - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS - ALLOY WHEELS! The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. All vehicles current model year or 2 years older are ex daily rental vehicles.

Autosonline.ca

Autosonline.ca

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

