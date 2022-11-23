$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
S 5M
131,720KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9434793
- Stock #: AA646A
- VIN: 3VW1K7AJ8FM248529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,720 KM
Vehicle Description
