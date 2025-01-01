Menu
COMFORTLINE!! All-Wheel Drive W/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth, and more!! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

161,825 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

VIN WVGJV7AX5FW567896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,825 KM

Vehicle Description

COMFORTLINE!! All-Wheel Drive W/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth, and more!! We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

