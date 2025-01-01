$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,081 KM
Vehicle Description
FANTASTIC VALUE - READY FOR THE ROAD! Experience the solid feel and premium European build quality that only Volkswagen can deliver. This Tiguan Trendline offers a comfortable, quiet cabin and responsive handling, making it a joy for daily commutes and road trips alike.
Powered by the punchy 2.0L Turbocharged (TSI) Engine, you get excellent acceleration and surprisingly good fuel economy. With 190,081 KILOMETERS, this well-maintained SUV proves the durability and reliability of German engineering, offering exceptional value in the compact SUV segment.
🌟 Key Trendline Features Include:
Heated Front Seats for comfort during Canadian winters
Bluetooth Connectivity and steering wheel controls
Air Conditioning and Cruise Control
Electronic Parking Brake with Auto-Hold function
Roof Rails for extra cargo versatility
Solid Safety Ratings and a reliable chassis
A smart, economical choice for anyone seeking a versatile and trustworthy compact SUV built to last. Come feel the difference of a well-engineered vehicle!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE! Visit our website or call us today to secure this fantastic deal! DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
****ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER** TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
613-822-2725