<h2><strong>2015 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN TRENDLINE - Quality German Engineering!</strong></h2><p> </p><p><strong>FANTASTIC VALUE - READY FOR THE ROAD!</strong> Experience the solid feel and premium European build quality that only Volkswagen can deliver. This <strong>Tiguan Trendline</strong> offers a comfortable, quiet cabin and responsive handling, making it a joy for daily commutes and road trips alike.</p><p>Powered by the punchy <strong>2.0L Turbocharged (TSI) Engine</strong>, you get excellent acceleration and surprisingly good fuel economy. With <strong>190,081 KILOMETERS</strong>, this well-maintained SUV proves the <strong>durability and reliability</strong> of German engineering, offering exceptional value in the compact SUV segment.</p><p> </p><h3>🌟 <strong>Key Trendline Features Include:</strong></h3><p> </p><ul><li><p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> for comfort during Canadian winters</p></li><li><p><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> and steering wheel controls</p></li><li><p><strong>Air Conditioning</strong> and Cruise Control</p></li><li><p><strong>Electronic Parking Brake</strong> with Auto-Hold function</p></li><li><p><strong>Roof Rails</strong> for extra cargo versatility</p></li><li><p><strong>Solid Safety Ratings</strong> and a reliable chassis</p></li></ul><p>A smart, economical choice for anyone seeking a versatile and trustworthy compact SUV built to last. Come feel the difference of a well-engineered vehicle!</p><p><strong>EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</strong> Visit our website or call us today to secure this fantastic deal! DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!</p><p>****ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER** <strong>TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.</strong></p>

190,081 KM

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Used
190,081KM
VIN WVGKV7AX8FW503632

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

