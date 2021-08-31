Menu
2015 Volkswagen Touareg

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

LUX AWD

Location

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8010522
  • Stock #: 01308A
  • VIN: WVGEF9BP5FD005808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01308A
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Parking Sensors
Power Lift Gate
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

