This 2016 Acura ILX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 148,781 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

2016 Acura ILX

148,781 KM

Details Description

2016 Acura ILX

IX

2016 Acura ILX

IX

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

Used
148,781KM
VIN 19UDE2F78GA800490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0091A
  • Mileage 148,781 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Acura ILX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 148,781 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

