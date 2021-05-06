Menu
2016 Acura MDX

53,913 KM

Details Description Features

$31,550

+ tax & licensing
$31,550

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2016 Acura MDX

2016 Acura MDX

Elite Package LEATHER ROOF NAVI REAR DVD BACKU

2016 Acura MDX

Elite Package LEATHER ROOF NAVI REAR DVD BACKU

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$31,550

+ taxes & licensing

53,913KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7138039
  • Stock #: 503082
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H86GB503082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 503082
  • Mileage 53,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-XXXX

613-722-3030

