2016 Acura MDX

$31,550 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 9 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7138039

7138039 Stock #: 503082

503082 VIN: 5FRYD4H86GB503082

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 5-door

Stock # 503082

Mileage 53,913 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Exterior Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.