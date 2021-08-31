Menu
2016 Acura RDX

128,297 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Acura RDX

2016 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr

2016 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7848885
  • Stock #: 01149
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H36GL800423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01149
  • Mileage 128,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Power Lift Gate
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

