Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
VIN 19UUB3F54GA801925

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6746A
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navgiation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection!

This Acura TLX offers a great blend of luxury and sport. The tech-savvy and driver-focused cabin adds excitement to every drive. This 2016 Acura TLX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Acura TLX is the embodiment of Acura's engineering and design progress, and the realization of Precision Crafted Performance - an ethos at the very core of Acura's DNA. Its power and control brought into perfect balance. It's uncompromised design in the name of unrestrained feeling, putting exhilaration front and centre once again. With bold styling, a refined cabin, advanced technology, and unmatched value. this exciting Acura TLX is hard to resist. This sedan has 178,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our TLX's trim level is Technology. This TLX comes packed with impressive technology. Features include navigation, Dolby 10 speaker premium audio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power moonroof, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, blind spot assist, forward collision warning, a heated steering wheel, remote start, a rearview camera, lane keeping assist, automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navgiation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning
Navgiation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

