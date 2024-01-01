$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura TLX
Technology - Navgiation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
178,000KM
Used
VIN 19UUB3F54GA801925
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6746A
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navgiation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection!
This Acura TLX offers a great blend of luxury and sport. The tech-savvy and driver-focused cabin adds excitement to every drive. This 2016 Acura TLX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Acura TLX is the embodiment of Acura's engineering and design progress, and the realization of Precision Crafted Performance - an ethos at the very core of Acura's DNA. Its power and control brought into perfect balance. It's uncompromised design in the name of unrestrained feeling, putting exhilaration front and centre once again. With bold styling, a refined cabin, advanced technology, and unmatched value. this exciting Acura TLX is hard to resist. This sedan has 178,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our TLX's trim level is Technology. This TLX comes packed with impressive technology. Features include navigation, Dolby 10 speaker premium audio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power moonroof, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, blind spot assist, forward collision warning, a heated steering wheel, remote start, a rearview camera, lane keeping assist, automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navgiation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning
Navgiation
