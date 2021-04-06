Menu
2016 Audi A3

99,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

Quattro Komfort AWD

2016 Audi A3

Quattro Komfort AWD

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

99,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6898128
  Stock #: 00966
  VIN: WAUB8GFF9G1110732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00966
  • Mileage 99,500 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Certified
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Sun Roof
  • Leather Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Bluetooth
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
  • Air Condition
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • CarFax Available
  • Extended Warranty Available

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. 

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

