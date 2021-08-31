Menu
2016 Audi A3

94,515 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Komfort

2016 Audi A3

4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Komfort

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8050150
  • Stock #: 01217
  • VIN: WAUB8GFF4G1073475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01217
  • Mileage 94,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Sun Roof
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

